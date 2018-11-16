N.K. leader orders distribution of S. Korean tangerines to students, workers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has instructed the tangerines that South Korea recently sent as a gift be distributed to students and workers in Pyongyang, the country's state media said Friday.
On Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent 200 tons of tangerines of the country's southern island of Jeju to North Korea in return for the mushrooms that Kim sent as a gift in September.
"Kim Jong-un expressed thanks to Moon Jae-in for sending the gift associated with warm feelings of South Korean compatriots to him and instructed to convey the mandarins to school youth and children and Pyongyangites," the Korean Central News Agency said in English.
In September, Kim sent 2 tons of pine mushrooms as a gift to South Korea. The Seoul government distributed the mushrooms to separated families who have yet to be reunited with their loved ones in the North.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
