Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader orders distribution of S. Korean tangerines to students, workers

All Headlines 08:46 November 16, 2018

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has instructed the tangerines that South Korea recently sent as a gift be distributed to students and workers in Pyongyang, the country's state media said Friday.

On Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent 200 tons of tangerines of the country's southern island of Jeju to North Korea in return for the mushrooms that Kim sent as a gift in September.

"Kim Jong-un expressed thanks to Moon Jae-in for sending the gift associated with warm feelings of South Korean compatriots to him and instructed to convey the mandarins to school youth and children and Pyongyangites," the Korean Central News Agency said in English.

In September, Kim sent 2 tons of pine mushrooms as a gift to South Korea. The Seoul government distributed the mushrooms to separated families who have yet to be reunited with their loved ones in the North.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kim Jong-un #tangerine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!