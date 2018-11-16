Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's top nuclear envoy to visit U.S. next week

All Headlines 11:48 November 16, 2018

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. diplomats will have talks next week on joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea, including the planned launch of a bilateral "working group," Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a three-day trip to Washington D.C. from Monday and meet with his counterpart Stephen Biegun.

They will share the assessment of Korean Peninsula security conditions and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on denuclearization and a peace regime, the ministry said.

Also on the agenda are details of the scheme to establish a working group of the allies for "regular and systemic" communication on denuclearization, sanctions and inter-Korean exchanges.

