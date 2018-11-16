Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea decides to deport U.S. citizen detained for illegal entry

16:00 November 16, 2018

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has decided to deport a U.S. citizen detained for illegally entering the country, its state media reported on Friday.

