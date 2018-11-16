Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korea decides to deport U.S. citizen detained for illegal entry

All Headlines 16:17 November 16, 2018

(ATTN: ADDS more info)

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has decided to deport a U.S. citizen detained for illegally entering the country, its state media reported on Friday.

The U.S. citizen, identified as Bruce Byron Lowrance, has been detained in North Korea since he was caught illegally entering North Korea via the border with China last month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He confessed to have entered the North under the direction of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the KCNA said.

It did not specify when the U.S. citizen will be deported.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK #US #deportation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!