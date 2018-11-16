(LEAD) N. Korea decides to deport U.S. citizen detained for illegal entry
(ATTN: ADDS more info)
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has decided to deport a U.S. citizen detained for illegally entering the country, its state media reported on Friday.
The U.S. citizen, identified as Bruce Byron Lowrance, has been detained in North Korea since he was caught illegally entering North Korea via the border with China last month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He confessed to have entered the North under the direction of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the KCNA said.
It did not specify when the U.S. citizen will be deported.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
