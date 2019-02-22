Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea launches 3 non-life insurance firms
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has launched three non-life insurance firms in an apparent effort to attract foreign capital, a report showed Sunday.
According to the report by the Korea Institute of Finance in Seoul, North Korea set up the three non-life insurance firms -- Pukguksong Insurance Company, Samhae Insurance Company and Mirae Reinsurance Company -- between 2016 and 2017.
North Korea's insurance market is believed to have been dominated by its state-run Choson Minjok Insurance General Company, which was set up in 1947.
N.K. facing 'historic turning point' in reference to Trump summit: Rodong Sinmun
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is facing a "historic turning point," the country's main newspaper said Monday, in an apparent reference to next week's summit between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Rodong Sinmun made the comment as it called for greater economic development efforts.
"Our country is facing a historic turning point," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary. "It is time for us to tighten our shoe strings and run fast, looking for a higher target as we are facing a decisive moment."
N. Korea to hold national conference of propaganda officials after Kim-Trump summit
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national conference of party officials who lead ideology education for its citizens at factories and farms in March for the first time in 18 years, Pyongyang's media reported Friday.
The National Conference of Primary Information Workers of the Party will be held early in March, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It did not provide an exact date for the gathering.
Primary information workers are party officials handling ideology education for citizens at such places as factories, companies and cooperative farms.
KCNA in brief
-- The 26th Paektusan Prize International Figure Skating Festival for Celebrating the Day of the Shining Star (the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il) opened with due ceremony on Feb. 15.
-- Ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, sent a message of greeting to Aleksandar Vucic, president of the Republic of Serbia, on its national day on Feb. 15.
-- Senior government officials, including Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Premier Pak Pong-ju visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Feb. 16, the 77th birth anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il.
-- Dancing parties of youth and students took place across North Korea on Feb. 16 to celebrate the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il.
-- The 34th Sci-Tech Festival of Kim Il Sung University was opened with due ceremony on Feb. 20.
-- Posters were produced with the approach of the election of deputies to the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA). (Feb. 21)
-- Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho met with Sisavath Khamsaly, new ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, on Feb. 21.
(END)
