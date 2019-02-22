(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended slightly higher Friday as investors expect a trade deal between the United States and China. The won stayed unchanged against the dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.84 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,230.50. Trading volume was moderate at 401.74 million shares worth 4.54 trillion won (US$4.03 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 447 to 366.
Institutions bought a net 36 billion won worth of stocks. Foreigners and individuals sold a combined 38 billion won worth of stocks.
The U.S.-China negotiations resumed in Washington this week after the two sides met in Beijing last week. Their tit-for-tat trade war has roiled financial markets in the past year.
Investor sentiment got a lift as the Federal Reserve reaffirmed that it will be "patient" on additional rate hikes in minutes released on Wednesday.
Tech and auto stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.43 percent to 47,150 won and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gaining 0.83 percent to 121,000 won.
Among decliners, leading steelmaker POSCO fell 0.91 percent to 273,000 won, and No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. declined 1.03 percent to 383,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,125.20 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.3 basis point to 1.814 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds climbed 0.4 basis point to 1.885 percent.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
