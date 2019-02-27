(LEAD) Seoul shares close higher ahead of historic summit
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday as investors grew confident over the outcome of the historic summit between Washington and Pyongyang slated for later in the day, analysts said. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 8.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,234.79. Trading volume was light at 296 million shares worth 4.82 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 498 to 323.
Analysts said Seoul shares closed higher as investors were confident over the outcome of the second summit between the United States and Pyongyang, which will take place in Hanoi later in the day.
"As the results are expected to be better compared to the first summit, the upcoming summit is not a risk for the market," Lee Won, a researcher at Bookook Securities Co., said.
Foreigners offloaded a net 58 billion won, and individuals sold a net 111 billion won. Institutions bought a net 154 billion won.
Carmakers closed sharply higher after affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group announced that they will expand efforts to benefit shareholders. Hyundai Motor advanced 5.31 percent to 129,000 won, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis added 3.76 percent to 221,000 won. Kia Motors rose 1.51 percent to 36,950 won.
Defense firms also gained ground on reports that South Korea and the United Arab Emirates may discuss expanding ties in the area, with Korea Aerospace Industries rising 2.31 percent to 37,650 won and Hanwha Aerospace rising 1.36 percent to 33,650 won. LIG Nex1 gained 6.7 percent to 40,600 won.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics closed unchanged from the previous session at 46,750 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.99 percent to 73,700 won. LG Electronics advanced 2.41 percent to 72,200 won.
Steelmakers lost ground, with POSCO moving down 2.74 percent to 266,000 won and Korea Zinc sliding 0.54 percent to 464,500 won. Hyundai Steel decreased 0.58 percent to 51,000 won.
The Korean won finished at 1,119.10 won against the U.S. greenback, down 0.5 won from the previous day's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys dropped 0.1 basis point to 1.808 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds fell 1.1 basis points to 1.873 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(US-NK summit) Pompeo reaffirms goal of 'complete' denuclearization of N. Korea
-
2
5.3 bln K-pop tweets globally in 2018
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Trump's 'no rush' remark stresses importance of phased approach: expert
-
4
Hyundai expands partnership with BTS
-
5
BTS wins big at major Japan music awards
-
1
BTS wins big at major Japan music awards
-
2
Hyundai expands partnership with BTS
-
3
(3rd LD) (US-NK summit) U.S. seeks to denuclearize N. Korea in 'big bites': official
-
4
SHINee's Key to release repackaged album as he enlists in the military next month
-
5
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Trump's 'no rush' remark stresses importance of phased approach: expert
-
1
(US-NK summit) Moon set to unveil details of new inter-Korean cooperation policy
-
2
(3rd LD) (US-NK summit) Kim leaves summit venue, lunch with Trump seemingly cancelled
-
3
(2nd LD) (US-NK summit) No deal from Trump-Kim summit: White House
-
4
(LEAD) (US-NK summit) Trump, Kim start awkwardly before restoring rapport
-
5
(3rd LD) (US-NK summit) Kim Jong-un, Trump meet in Hanoi, vow successful talks