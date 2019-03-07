N.K. apparently running uranium enrichment facilities normally at Yongbyon: Seoul spy agency
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to be operating uranium enrichment facilities normally at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying by lawmakers Thursday.
"(North Korea's) uranium enrichment facilities were known to be in normal operation even before the recent summit between the leaders of between the United States and North Korea," Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted as telling lawmakers at the closed-door briefing Tuesday.
The spy agency said that North Korea stopped the operation of its 5-megawatt reactor at its sprawling nuclear complex in Yongbyon late last year with no signs of reprocessing activities.
The NIS also said the movement of transport supply vehicles was spotted at the Saneum-dong missile research center on the outskirts of Pyongyang.
The center is known to have produced two intercontinental ballistic missiles including the Hwasong-15.
