(LEAD) Foreigners extend stock sell-offs amid fears of downturn

By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to trim their stock holdings in South Korea this week, and may extend their selling binge down the road given fears of a downturn caused by the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies and weak exports, analysts said Friday.
Foreigners dumped a net 198.5 billion won (US$166.2 million) worth of local shares Friday. They have remained net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, offloading a combined 1.68 trillion won over that period.
The longest selling streak of the year began shortly before the United States and China ended their drawn out trade negotiations without any deal last Friday.
In an apparent move to wring more Chinese concessions, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his government to increase import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products to 25 percent from 10 percent.
Beijing responded with an offensive, threatening to impose similar measures against $60 billion worth of U.S. imports starting June 1.
"Investor sentiments cannot but shrink should the U.S.-China trade dispute prolong, especially in newly emerging markets, such as Korea," Lee Young-gon, a researcher from Hana Financial Investment, said.
"The trade dispute, along with poor first-quarter performances by local firms, appears to have led to the selling streak by foreigners," he added.
What concerns local analysts is the fact that foreigners' stock sell-offs took place when the value of the U.S. dollar against the South Korean won reached its highest point in more than two years, usually a reason for them to boost their local share holdings to take advantage of the favorable currency exchange rate.
The local currency closed at 1,195.70 won against the U.S. dollar Friday, plunging 30 won, or more than 2.5 percent, from 1,165.80 won at the start of the month. The rate also marks the lowest in more than 28 months.
"Fears of a recession sparked by the poor growth in the first quarter, together with the seasonal factor of increased demand for hard currency by foreigners to send back their dividend payments, may have sparked the weakening of the won," NH Investment & Securities researcher Kwon Ah-min said.
In the three months that ended March 31, Seoul's gross domestic product contracted 0.3 percent from three months earlier, marking the worst performance in a decade.
The country's exports have also been on the wane for six consecutive months amid the drawn-out trade dispute between the world's two largest economies that are also the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
Still, foreigners' recent portfolio adjustment may not signal an exit from the Korean market.
Earlier data showed foreign investors gobbled up 3.4 trillion won worth of local bonds since the start of May, bringing their total local bond holdings to more than 113 trillion won as of May 15.
Seo Sang-young, a researcher from Kiwoom Securities, noted foreigners will likely continue seeking safer assets, including U.S. dollars, at least for some time.
"The point is foreigners will likely avoid South Korean stocks until the won-dollar exchange rate stabilizes, and the fluctuation of the Korean won will largely depend on the outcome of the U.S.-China trade negotiations," Seo said.
