Seoul shares up late Friday on large-cap gains

May 17, 2019

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning as most large-cap companies were in positive terrain, led by techs.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.60 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,079.29 as of 11:20 a.m.

Techs and chemicals were on the rise, while autos traded mixed amid fears of additional U.S. tariffs on their U.S.-bound shipments.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.48 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.25 percent.

Leading portal operator Naver spiked 2.52 percent, while top chemicals company LG Chemical advanced 1.64 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.78 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors gained 0.59 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers, possibly extending their latest selling streak to a seventh session, the longest of the year.

The local currency traded at 1,190.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.00 won from the previous session's close.

