S. Korea considering allowing biz people to visit Kaesong complex
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea appears to be seriously considering allowing businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in North Korea for the first time since its shutdown in 2016.
About 200 businesspeople who used to operate plants in the North's border town of Kaesong have asked for approval for their cross-border trip in their ninth attempt to visit the complex to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when it was closed.
The government is supposed to complete its review by Friday.
"There are several things to look into," a high-ranking government official said on condition of anonymity. "We plan to make a decision on the issue later in the afternoon."
Lee Eugene, deputy spokeswoman of the unification ministry handing inter-Korean affairs, told reporters in a regular press briefing that, "Consultations are underway among relevant agencies."
The apparently cautious approach suggests a somewhat different mood from previous government reviews of their trip requests.
In response to their previous two requests to visit the Kaesong park in January and March, the ministry relatively swiftly announced its decisions on the final day of a deadline.
So far, the government has refused to allow them to make a trip to the complex, apparently worrying that it could signal that the two Koreas are preparing to reopen the industrial park despite Washington's push to keep crushing sanctions in place against North Korea amid little progress in denuclearization talks.
Some raised the possibility that the government might allow them to visit the complex this time in consideration of a subtly changed mood in Washington.
Seoul has emphasized to Washington that the businesspeople's trip to Kaesong is aimed at checking their equipment and has nothing to do with any plans to resume the operation of the complex. Sources say that Washington has not opposed it as strongly as before.
Launched in 2004, the industrial park in Kaesong was born on the back of a peace mood created after the first-ever inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000.
The park was hailed as a symbol of inter-Korean economic cooperation and a successful cross-border project that combined South Korean capital and technology with cheap labor from North Korea.
Its operation, however, came to an abrupt halt when the Seoul government announced in February 2016 that it would shut it down to punish the North for its nuclear and missile provocations. About 120 companies were operating there when the closure was announced.
The leaders of the two Koreas agreed during their summit last September to resume the operation of the Kaesong complex as soon as relevant conditions are met.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
-
3
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
4
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
No conclusion yet on nature of missiles launched by N. Korea: Seoul ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Pro-N.K. paper highlights foreign luxury goods at Pyongyang department store amid sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks to provide N. Korea food aid despite missile firings