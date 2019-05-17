Yonhap News Summary
No conclusion yet on nature of missiles launched by N. Korea: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- The defense ministry repeated Friday that more analysis is required to determine if the missiles North Korea test-fired this month were ballistic missiles or not, stressing that Seoul and Washington have been working hard to figure that out.
On May 4, North Korea test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon, along with a barrage of projectiles from multiple rocket launcher systems, and launched two short-range missiles five days later, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
While experts say Pyongyang appeared to test-fire its version of Russia's ground-to-ground short-range ballistic Iskander missile both on May 4 and May 9, the allies have said that analysis is underway to figure out exactly what type of weapons were launched.
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- A South Korean man who was abducted in Libya last year has been released thanks to a "decisive" role played by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the rescue effort, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
The 62-year-old was taken hostage by a group of armed militants on July 6, along with three Filipinos, while working at a desalination plant in western Libya.
The man, identified only by his surname, Joo, was freed unharmed on Thursday (Seoul time), according to Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office.
Banks urged to offer more ship financing
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Friday it will encourage private banks to increase ship financing, as part of its efforts to improve the financial health of local shipbuilders.
Yoon Suk-heun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the remarks at a conference on the shipping and shipbuilding industries, which was held in Busan, the nation's largest port city.
"Regulations on marine finance are rapidly generating new demand for ship finance, but policy loans alone are not enough to satisfy the growing demand," Yoon said, according to a statement released by the FSS.
Yoon asked the private sector to take the lead to establish a viable system for ship financing, and stressed that the FSS would help to facilitate financing not only from ship finance but also from capital markets.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G goes on sale in U.S.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday that its Galaxy S10 5G went on sale in the United States to run on Verizon's network in Chicago and Minneapolis, stepping up the rollout of the 5G smartphone in the global market.
The South Korean tech giant launched its first 5G smartphone on home turf in early April and has introduced the device in the U.S. with Verizon at a starting price of US$1,300.
Verizon has been selling the Moto Z3, a 4G smartphone that can connect to 5G with an attachment, since last month, but the latest Galaxy series is the first dedicated 5G phone in the U.S., with an embedded modem and chipset for the new network standard.
Seoul shares up late Friday on large-cap gains
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning as most large-cap companies were in positive terrain, led by techs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 11.60 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,079.29 as of 11:20 a.m.
Techs and chemicals were on the rise, while autos traded mixed amid fears of additional U.S. tariffs on their U.S.-bound shipments.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.48 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 1.25 percent.
Cheong Wa Dae seeks to provide N. Korea food aid despite missile firings
SEOUL -- A top South Korean presidential official said Friday that Seoul would press ahead with food aid for North Korea despite its recent missile launches.
Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, stressed that the humanitarian issue should be separated from such a security issue.
Speaking to reporters, he said the government has already decided on the food assistance and it's making "various preparations" for specific measures.
N. Korea calls U.N. an unfair organization, vows to fight sanctions
SEOUL -- North Korea has called the United Nations an unfair organization that represents the privileges of just a few countries, saying that the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang are a violation of its sovereignty that it will try to "hit back and crush."
"What cannot be tolerated is that resolutions have been adopted through the international stage, including the U.N. by legitimizing force and arbitrariness of certain countries," the North's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
"And such injustice has been committed in broad daylight as sanctions being imposed on victims by attackers just because they are defiant," it added.
