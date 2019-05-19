Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E.Land Retail fined over unfair business practices

All Headlines 12:00 May 19, 2019

SEJONG, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday that it has fined E.Land Retail Co. 213 million won (US$179,000) for passing on sales promotional expenses to hundreds of its suppliers.

The Fair Trade Commission said E.Land Retail made its 314 suppliers pay a combined 215 million won -- which was not included in written agreements on sales promotional expenses -- during sales promotional events at 17 outlet stores in 2017.

E.Land Retail is also accused of reducing the size of the sales floors of six suppliers.

The company operates 51 outlet malls in South Korea, including department stores.

E.Land Retail officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

E.Land Retail fined over unfair business practices - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#E.Land Retail
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!