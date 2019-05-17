Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 May 17, 2019

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 10 -- Biegun says door remains open for N.K.'s return to nuclear talks

-- Trump says N. Korea's missile launches didn't breach trust

13 -- WFP chief says he's 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages

-- Pentagon chief says U.S. strategy with N. Korea continues to be diplomacy

14 -- N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.

-- U.S. refuses to address N.K. demand for ship's return
