Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:00 May 17, 2019
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 10 -- Biegun says door remains open for N.K.'s return to nuclear talks
-- Trump says N. Korea's missile launches didn't breach trust
13 -- WFP chief says he's 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-- Pentagon chief says U.S. strategy with N. Korea continues to be diplomacy
14 -- N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-- U.S. refuses to address N.K. demand for ship's return
(END)
