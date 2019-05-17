Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea slams U.S. over human rights statement
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday denounced the United States' recent statement on human rights abuses in the communist state, saying it was "nothing but a sophistry."
Citing the policy research director of the Institute for American Studies at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's state-run mouthpiece, claimed that the press statement from the U.S. State Department has "the purpose of tarnishing the DPRK's human rights." DPRK is the abbreviation of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"The press statement of the U.S. State Department is nothing but a sophistry full of falsehoods and fabrications, which stems from a sinister political purpose to tarnish the dignified image of the DPRK," the KCNA said.
Drought gripping N. Korea: state TV
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Drought is gripping North Korea, with Pyongyang's state TV reporting that the average precipitation across the country in the January-May period is expected to be the lowest since it began compiling data.
During a weather forecast Saturday night, the North's Korean Central Television reported that the average nationwide precipitation in the five month period amounted to 54.4 mm, only about 42.3 percent of that in previous years.
"The average nationwide precipitation in the January-May period is expected to be recorded as the smallest since weather observation began," the report said without offering further details, such as when the country began compiling such data.
N. Korean newspaper calls for 'revolutionary' measures to fight drought
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Tuesday for all-out efforts to come up with "revolutionary" measures to fight drought, saying nationwide damage is expected following a sharp drop in the country's average precipitation.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said crops are drying in regions where little rain fell last month, adding "water is needed now more than ever."
According to the North's state TV last week, across North Korea's regions, the average precipitation in the January-May period stood at 54.4 mm, only about 42.3 percent of that in previous years.
N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea demanded on Tuesday that the United States release a cargo ship seized on suspicions of violating U.N. sanctions, denouncing the seizure as an "outright denial" of the spirit of last year's first summit between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The latest U.S. act constitutes an extension of the American method of calculation for bringing the DPRK to its knees by means of 'maximum pressure' and an outright denial of the underlying spirit of the June 12 DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement that has committed to establish new bilateral relations," a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said.
"The U.S. should ponder over the consequences its heinous act might have on the future developments and immediately return our ship," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
N. Korea's Red Cross officials depart for China visit: KCNA
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of North Korea's Red Cross Society left Pyongyang on Tuesday for a visit to China, state media said, as the country struggles to cope with worsening food shortages.
The delegation was headed by Paek Yong-ho, executive vice-chairman of the North Korean Red Cross' Central Committee, the official Korean Central News Agency said, without giving further details.
The trip came amid reports that food shortages in the impoverished North are worsening, and whether the North's delegation will seek assistance from China is considered a point to watch for during their trip.
N. Korean media says precipitation drops to lowest in over 100 years
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's media reported Friday that the country's precipitation has dropped to the lowest level in more than 100 years amid worries that the ongoing drought could aggravate the impoverished state's food shortages.
North Korea received 56.3 millimeters of rain or snow from January to May 15, the smallest amount since 1917, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party.
"We expect rain to fall twice by the end of May due to low pressure in the northern area, but we don't think it will rain enough to overcome drought," the paper quoted a weather expert as saying. "Such weather conditions will likely continue into early June."
