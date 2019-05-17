Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N.K. media outlet reacts negatively to S. Korea's food aid plans
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet said Sunday that South Korea shouldn't be talking about "humanitarian" projects while putting off implementation of summit deals between the two sides, in an apparent negative reaction to Seoul's plans to provide food aid.
Seoul has been formulating plans to provide food assistance as part of efforts to help ease worsening food shortages in the impoverished communist nation and keep the stalled peace process with Pyongyang alive. President Moon Jae-in said he wants to go ahead with the aid plans despite the North's firing of missiles.
Meari, one of the North's state propaganda websites, reacted critically to the plans.
------------
N.K. media outlet presses S. Korea to reopen shuttered joint factory zone
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet urged South Korea on Sunday to resume a now-shuttered joint factory zone in the North's border city of Kaesong, claiming that the issue is not subject to approval by the United States.
South Korea hopes to reopen the Kaesong Industrial Complex and resume a long-suspended tourism program on the North's Mount Kumgang to facilitate the peace process with the communist nation, but has been unable to do so due to international sanctions on the North.
DPRK Today, a propaganda outlet of the North, claimed that it is up to South Korea, not the U.S., to decide to reopen the factory park.
------------
S. Korean violinist, N. Korean soprano perform together in Shanghai
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean violinist and a North Korean soprano shared a stage in China on Sunday, in an effort to promote reconciliation as tensions threaten to rise again on the peninsula.
Won Hyung-joon, chief artistic director of Seoul-based Lindenbaum Festival Orchestra, and soprano Kim Song-mi performed together at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center with the Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra.
Their concert came three days after North Korea fired what Seoul believes were short-range missiles into the East Sea.
------------
Half of S. Koreans say gov't should pursue dialogue with N. Korea: poll
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- About half of South Koreans think the government should seek dialogue with North Korea, a survey showed Monday, as inter-Korean ties remained stalled amid the deadlocked nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Of the 1,003 adults surveyed last month, 51.4 percent said the government should pursue talks and compromise with the Kim Jong-un regime, according to the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification. It marked the first time for the tally to surpass 50 percent since the institute included the question in the annual survey in 2016.
The proportion of people who viewed the Kim regime as a partner with which having talks and agreements is possible increased from 8.8 percent in 2017 to 26.6 percent in 2018 and 33.5 percent this year, though those who answered negatively to the question still stood higher at 39.2 percent in the latest survey.
------------
Moon offers talks with opposition parties on extra budget, N. Korea food aid
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appealed to opposition parties Monday to reopen three-way dialogue with the government and the ruling party on supplementary budgets and other pending issues.
He was effectively turning down calls by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP). Its leader, Hwang Kyo-ahn, has demanded one-on-one talks with the president.
Last November, Moon launched the "standing council" with the floor leaders of the nation's five major political parties under an accord to convene a quarterly session.
------------
N.K. media says S. Korea has no right to criticize Pyongyang over 'strike drill'
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media said Tuesday the South Korean military is not qualified to criticize Pyongyang over its recent launch of projectiles into the East Sea, claiming that Seoul is responsible for violating an inter-Korean an agreement to reduce military tensions.
Radio Pyongyang made the claim, referring to the North's launch of projectiles into the East Sea earlier this month as a "normal" military exercise within its territorial waters.
"Therefore, the international community, as well as the United States and Japan, have said the strike drill was not a violation of a promise as it was neither a launch of an intermediate range missile nor an intercontinental ballistic missile," Radio Pyongyang said.
------------
Unification ministry: N.K.'s food situation remains serious despite reports on rice prices
SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea believes that food shortages in North Korea remain serious and the country needs outside assistance, despite media reports that rice prices are dropping there, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
Some media reports have claimed that rice prices in North Korean markets have been on the decline recently, suggesting that the country might not face as serious food shortages as worried by U.N. food agencies.
"We recognize the assessment compiled by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as official and objective indicators," Unification ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told reporters during a regular press briefing.
------------
S. Korea considering allowing biz people to visit Kaesong complex
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea appears to be seriously considering allowing businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in North Korea for the first time since its shutdown in 2016.
About 200 businesspeople who used to operate plants in the North's border town of Kaesong have asked for approval for their cross-border trip in their ninth attempt to visit the complex to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when it was closed.
The government is supposed to complete its review by Friday.
(END)
