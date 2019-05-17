Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Biegun says door remains open for N.K.'s return to nuclear talks
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun was quoted as saying Friday that the door remains open for North Korea to return to nuclear negotiations, despite Pyongyang's firing of two missiles the previous day.
Biegun made the remarks during his courtesy call on South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha amid fears that the North's escalatory moves could derail the allies' ongoing efforts to bring a lasting peace to the divided peninsula.
Just five days after firing off multiple projectiles, the North launched the short-range missiles on Thursday, putting a damper on Seoul's moves to provide food aid to Pyongyang as a potential catalyst for the resumption of nuclear negotiations between the United States and the North.
------------
Pence says U.S. will 'stand firm' with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the United States will "stand firm" with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.
In an interview with Fox News aired Friday, Pence was asked about the future of denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following the North's renewed firing of missiles and the U.S. seizure of a North Korean vessel earlier this week.
"Well, look, President (Donald) Trump truly believes that Chairman Kim (Jong-un) wants to negotiate," the vice president said. "But as he said yesterday, it doesn't look like he wants to negotiate right now. So look, we're going to continue to stand firm."
------------
Trump says N. Korea's missile launches didn't breach trust
WASHINGTON, May 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has said he doesn't think North Korea's launches of short-range missiles this week were a breach of trust, although that could happen in the future.
In a phone interview with Politico on Friday, Trump was asked whether he was angry or frustrated by the firings and if he considered them to be a breach of trust between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"No. No. I'm not at all," he said. "They're short-range. They're short-range and I don't consider that a breach of trust at all. And you know, at some point I may. But at this at this point, no. These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard."
------------
Pompeo says diplomacy focused on ensuring no need to reopen N.K. nuke file
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Washington's diplomacy with Pyongyang is focused on ensuring that it never again has to "reopen the North Korean nuclear file."
Pompeo made the remarks at an event marking the 40th anniversary of the U.S. think tank Claremont Institute on Saturday, noting that previous U.S. administrations' efforts to denuclearize the North only resulted in U.S. diplomatic failure.
"Past efforts, agreements that we entered into with North Korea, only produced more North Korean nukes and American diplomatic failure," the top U.S. diplomat said at the event in Beverly Hills, California.
------------
WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The head of a U.N. food agency said Monday he is "very concerned" about food shortages in North Korea and called for donations to the impoverished communist nation, affirming that the agency will try to make sure aid will reach those intended.
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley made the remarks to reporters after he met with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul to discuss North Korea's worsening food situation.
"We are very concerned about the situation there and we are hopeful that we can come up with some solutions," Beasley said. "Whatever we do, we will assure the donors that the food or any assistance will meet their objectives. We have monitoring systems in place."
------------
S. Korea vows to beef up missile defense system against N.K. threats
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue to strengthen its missile defense capabilities to better counter all kinds of threats, including North Korea's short-range missiles, the defense ministry said Monday.
The pledge came in response to growing concerns over the country's missile defense capabilities after North Korea fired two short-range missiles last week, just five days after the launch of a barrage of projectiles into the East Sea.
Experts have said that in last week's launches, Pyongyang appeared to have test-fired its version of Russia's Iskander ballistic missile, a ground-to-ground missile that is believed to put the entire Korean Peninsula within its range.
------------
U.S. strategy with N. Korea continues to be diplomacy: Pentagon chief
WASHINGTON, May 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains focused on diplomacy to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, although its military will be prepared in the event that effort fails, the Pentagon chief has said.
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan made the remark in an interview with Fox News that aired Monday, in response to North Korea's renewed missile launches last week.
"The strategy with North Korea hasn't changed," he said in the interview filmed Saturday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to be the secretary. "It's a diplomatic one, but it's about full denuclearization."
------------
Pompeo calls for N.K. sanctions implementation in talks with Russia
WASHINGTON, May 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he emphasized the need to maintain sanctions on North Korea in talks with his Russian counterpart.
Pompeo met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to discuss cooperation on various issues, including Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.
At a joint press conference after the meeting, Pompeo said the two countries agree on the goal of North Korea's denuclearization and will continue to discuss it.
------------
Bolton calls N. Korea a 'pressing' challenge
WASHINGTON, May 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton referred to North Korea as a "pressing" challenge on Thursday after talks with Singapore's top diplomat.
Bolton wrote on Twitter that he met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Washington to discuss the two countries' ties.
"Great meeting with Singapore FM Balakrishnan today to strengthen our robust cooperation and our strategic partnership," he said. "Singapore is our valued partner on pressing challenges, including the DPRK and Iran."
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
-
3
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
4
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
No conclusion yet on nature of missiles launched by N. Korea: Seoul ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Pro-N.K. paper highlights foreign luxury goods at Pyongyang department store amid sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks to provide N. Korea food aid despite missile firings