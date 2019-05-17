S. Korea, France call for strengthening multilateral trade
SEJONG, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and France on Friday called for strengthening multilateral trade to safeguard free trade, South Korea's finance ministry said.
The consensus was reached in a meeting between Lee Ho-seung, the first vice minister of economy and finance, and French Junior Minister for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in Seoul.
They also shared the need of coping with uncertainties amid the trade war between the United States and China, and growing protectionism.
Pannier-Runacher also said she hopes that more South Korean companies will invest in France, according to the finance ministry.
The meeting came ahead of Lee's visit to Paris next week to attend the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 36 mostly rich nations.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
-
3
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
4
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
No conclusion yet on nature of missiles launched by N. Korea: Seoul ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Pro-N.K. paper highlights foreign luxury goods at Pyongyang department store amid sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks to provide N. Korea food aid despite missile firings