KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungElec 41,200 DN 350
SLCORP 22,150 DN 650
Yuhan 234,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 723,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 26,400 DN 550
GS Retail 35,150 DN 500
KPIC 143,000 DN 2,500
Handsome 43,250 DN 550
DB INSURANCE 59,600 DN 1,700
HANILHOLDINGS 56,200 UP 900
HtlShilla 97,600 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 26,750 DN 550
SamsungElecMech 97,700 DN 600
NHIS 13,200 0
LS 44,950 DN 1,350
GC Corp 128,500 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 69,900 DN 400
GS E&C 39,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 215,000 DN 1,000
AK Holdings 49,100 DN 300
LOTTE 45,200 DN 650
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,340 UP 90
SKC 32,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,400 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,430 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 197,500 DN 2,500
LF 23,450 UP 200
FOOSUNG 7,560 DN 70
JW HOLDINGS 6,190 DN 160
SK Innovation 168,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 280,000 DN 6,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,000 DN 50
POONGSAN 25,350 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 45,700 DN 400
Hansae 24,850 DN 300
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 257,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 35,500 DN 600
HyundaiElev 82,900 UP 3,300
