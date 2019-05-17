KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KEPCO 25,450 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 203,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,200 DN 50
SPC SAMLIP 114,500 DN 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,380 UP 5
Hanon Systems 11,400 0
SK 242,000 DN 2,500
Donga Socio Holdings 101,000 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 14,650 UP 600
SK hynix 71,600 DN 300
Youngpoong 702,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 UP 1,400
SamsungF&MIns 275,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,750 DN 850
Kogas 41,300 DN 300
Hanwha 26,750 DN 700
HHI 109,500 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 21,200 DN 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,800 DN 850
NamhaeChem 11,000 UP 400
Hanssem 85,900 DN 1,000
DONGSUH 19,950 DN 50
BGF 7,770 UP 40
SamsungEng 16,700 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 97,400 DN 600
PanOcean 4,410 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 35,650 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 25,650 DN 250
KT 27,850 DN 100
LG Uplus 15,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,500 UP 700
KT&G 100,000 UP 500
Muhak 11,350 DN 300
DHICO 6,330 UP 20
SBS 22,500 DN 50
LG Display 17,200 0
Kangwonland 31,050 UP 100
NAVER 121,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 124,500 DN 9,000
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
