KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGH&H 1,271,000 DN 44,000
LGCHEM 334,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO E&C 21,700 DN 50
GS 50,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,100 DN 700
CJ CGV 38,050 DN 550
HYUNDAILIVART 19,150 DN 200
LIG Nex1 34,500 UP 250
CJ 103,500 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 33,000 DN 1,050
WJ COWAY 76,600 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 161,500 DN 4,500
IBK 13,950 DN 50
KorElecTerm 65,600 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 70
emart 145,500 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,900 DN 400
HANKOOK TIRE 36,800 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 67,100 DN 1,900
CHONGKUNDANG 94,800 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 10,100 0
CUCKOO 141,000 DN 7,000
COSMAX 117,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 30,150 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 303,500 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 71,300 DN 400
Netmarble 117,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S311500 UP3500
ORION 84,300 DN 4,400
BGF Retail 200,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 60,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 43,750 UP 1,450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,050 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 13,700 DN 100
Nongshim 255,500 DN 8,500
SKNetworks 5,080 DN 150
ORION Holdings 17,750 DN 850
KISWire 24,450 0
LotteFood 579,000 DN 3,000
KCC 282,000 UP 8,500
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
-
3
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
4
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
