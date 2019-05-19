Non-banking financial firms urged to focus on risks of property project financing
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Sunday it will call for non-banking financial firms to improve their risk management processes on real estate project financing, as the local property sector is expected to remain sluggish over tighter credit policies.
The nation's once red-hot home prices have shown signs of stability since the government unveiled a series of tougher taxes and mortgage curbs last year.
While banks have reduced loans for real estate project financing since 2013, non-banking financial firms, including brokerages and credit-specialized firms, saw their project financing loans jump, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.
The combined outstanding amount of project financing loans by non-banking financial firms surged to 46.9 trillion won (US$39.2 billion) in 2018, compared with 17.8 trillion won in 2013, according to the FSC.
"Unless risk management processes over real estate project financing are properly carried out, it could undermine the stability of financial system," the FSC said.
Financial authorities will conduct stress tests for non-banking financial firms to determine their ability to deal with risks of real estate project financing, the FSC said.
The FSC will also look into whether non-banking financial firms set aside enough loan-loss provisions for real estate project financing.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
3
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) GomiLabs creating AI devices to care for and entertain pets
-
4
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
5
(2nd LD) Kang Sung-hoon clinches first PGA victory
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
Pro-N.K. media presses U.S. to drop demand for Pyongyang to forgo nukes first
-
3
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
4
S. Korea's potential growth rate to drop to 2.5 pct through 2022: KERI
-
5
Seoul analyzing Washington's auto tariff delay decision: official