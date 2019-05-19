Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Non-banking financial firms urged to focus on risks of property project financing

All Headlines 12:00 May 19, 2019

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Sunday it will call for non-banking financial firms to improve their risk management processes on real estate project financing, as the local property sector is expected to remain sluggish over tighter credit policies.

The nation's once red-hot home prices have shown signs of stability since the government unveiled a series of tougher taxes and mortgage curbs last year.

While banks have reduced loans for real estate project financing since 2013, non-banking financial firms, including brokerages and credit-specialized firms, saw their project financing loans jump, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The combined outstanding amount of project financing loans by non-banking financial firms surged to 46.9 trillion won (US$39.2 billion) in 2018, compared with 17.8 trillion won in 2013, according to the FSC.

"Unless risk management processes over real estate project financing are properly carried out, it could undermine the stability of financial system," the FSC said.

Financial authorities will conduct stress tests for non-banking financial firms to determine their ability to deal with risks of real estate project financing, the FSC said.

The FSC will also look into whether non-banking financial firms set aside enough loan-loss provisions for real estate project financing.

