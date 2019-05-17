S. Korean Bond Yields on May 16, 2019
All Headlines 16:30 May 17, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.707 1.709 -0.2
3-year TB 1.670 1.675 -0.5
10-year TB 1.822 1.820 +0.2
2-year MSB 1.700 1.700 --
3-year CB (AA-) 2.145 2.146 -0.1
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 __
(END)
