(LEAD) S. Korean stocks closer lower on foreign sell-offs, Korean won dips to fresh 28-month low
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed lower Friday as foreign investors extended their selling streak to a seventh consecutive session, the longest since the start of the year. The local currency lost more ground against to the U.S. greenback, hitting a new low in over 28 months.
-----------------
(LEAD) Foreigners extend stock sell-offs amid fears of downturn
SEOUL -- Foreign investors continued to trim their stock holdings in South Korea this week, and may extend their selling binge down the road given fears of a downturn caused by the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies and weak exports, analysts said Friday.
Foreigners dumped a net 198.5 billion won (US$166.2 million) worth of local shares Friday. They have remained net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, offloading a combined 1.68 trillion won over that period.
-----------------
Murderer of psychiatrist gets 25-year prison term
SEOUL -- A man was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Friday for killing a doctor during medical treatment at a general hospital in Seoul last year.
The Seoul Central District Court also ordered the 30-year-old defendant, surnamed Park, to carry an electronic tracking device for 25 years after his release from prison.
-----------------
Samsung officials referred to trials after first indictment in accounting scandal
SEOUL -- Prosecutors said Friday they referred two officials of Samsung Bioepis, an affiliate of Samsung BioLogics, to court trials on charges of manipulating and destroying evidence in an accounting scandal involving the two Samsung companies.
It marked the first indictment of Samsung officials since the Securities and Futures Commission under the Financial Services Commission filed a complaint last November against Samsung BioLogics over suspicions of accounting fraud.
-----------------
S. Korea's aid agency to double ODA to ASEAN countries by 2023
SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas aid agency on Friday unveiled a plan to double official development assistance (ODA) for six Southeast Asian countries by 2023 in line with Seoul's diplomatic outreach toward the region.
Under the plan, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will increase the combined ODA for Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines to 180.4 billion won (US$151 million) by 2023 from 87 billion won this year.
-----------------
S. Korea, France call for strengthening multilateral trade
SEJONG -- South Korea and France on Friday called for strengthening multilateral trade to safeguard free trade, South Korea's finance ministry said.
The consensus was reached in a meeting between Lee Ho-seung, the first vice minister of economy and finance, and French Junior Minister for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in Seoul.
-----------------
