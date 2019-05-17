Chelsea Ladies star headlines S. Korean roster for FIFA Women's World Cup
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Chelsea FC Women star Ji So-yun headlines South Korea's roster for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup announced Friday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) unveiled the 23-player roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will kick off in France on June 7.
Ji is South Korea's all-time leading scorer, with 54 goals in 115 appearances. She is the fourth female footballer to join the so-called "century club," for players with at least 100 caps.
Joining Ji on head coach Yoon Duk-yeo's team are other national team mainstays, including midfielders Cho So-hyun of West Ham United and forward Yeo Min-ji.
There are three goalkeepers, eight defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards on the final roster.
Yoon has been leading training at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, since May 7 in preparation for the quadrennial tournament.
He first called up 27 players and singled out the 23 best members for the national squad, while a couple of players, including veteran goalkeeper Kim Jeong-mi, failed to make it to the roster due to injuries.
South Korea will face France, Norway and Nigeria in Group A, and their first match will be against the host nation on June 7 at Parc des Princes in Paris.
This will be the eighth edition of the top women's tournament, and South Korea will be making their third appearance. They were eliminated in the group stage in 2003 and made it to the round of 16 in 2015.
Yoon said his goal is to repeat that feat from four years ago this time around.
