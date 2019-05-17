S. Korea's finance chief calls China competitor, partner
SEJONG, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister has called China a competitor but also said there is ample room for expanding bilateral economic cooperation with its larger neighbor.
"China is an economic partner and a well-intentioned competitor," Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said in a recent interview with global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings posted on its website.
Competition between South Korea and China has been intensifying in recent years as the world's second-largest economy has been experiencing rapid technological development in high-tech industries.
Still, Hong said South Korea maintains competitive and technical advantages in areas where it has traditionally been strong, such as semiconductors, electronic displays and petrochemicals.
"Even though there are some views that China is a major threat to the South Korean economy, I think that in general, rather than a threat, China is a competitor and a trading partner on the same path," Hong said.
China is South Korea's No. 1 export country and South Korea is China's fourth largest export country.
Hong also said the scope of economic cooperation that can benefit both countries will greatly expand if the two sides complete subsequent negotiations on services, investment and finance as part of their free trade deal.
The free trade agreement -- which took effect in 2015 --- has largely focused on removing tariffs on goods.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop group to have music video with over 800 mln YouTube views
-
3
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
4
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
5
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
No conclusion yet on nature of missiles launched by N. Korea: Seoul ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean hostage in Libya freed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Pro-N.K. paper highlights foreign luxury goods at Pyongyang department store amid sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks to provide N. Korea food aid despite missile firings