S. Korea condemns drone attacks on Saudi oil pipeline
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government on Friday condemned this week's drone attacks on two oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia that sharply raised military tensions in the Middle East.
"Our government condemns any act that undermines energy security and regional stability, and supports efforts to prevent similar attacks," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.
Tuesday's attacks were allegedly carried out by Houthi rebels in Yemen. They damaged part of a key oil pipeline that stretches across the country to a major oil terminal in Yanbu in western Saudi Arabia.
