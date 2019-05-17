Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors indict singer Park Yoo-chun on drug use charges

All Headlines 19:40 May 17, 2019

SUWON, South Korea, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors indicted Park Yoo-chun, actor and former member of boy band JYJ, on charges of using drugs on Friday.

The 32-year-old Park is alleged to have purchased 1.5 grams of methamphetamine earlier this year and used the drug together with the granddaughter of the founder of a dairy producer.

Last summer, he is suspected of having taken the drug alone at his home in southern Seoul.

The now-jailed Park earlier confessed that he has used drugs since last summer and began to use the banned substances out of curiosity.

Hwang Ha-na, the arrested granddaughter of the founder and honorary chairman of Namyang Dairy Products Co., stands trial on alleged drug use on June 5.

Some speculate that they may stand trial together, given their charges overlap.

"Whether to review their cases together hinges on a court's decision and nothing has been decided," said a prosecutor.

In 2017, Park announced plans to marry Hwang after dating her since 2016, but he later called off the marriage and broke up with her in 2018.

Park Yoo-chun (C), actor and former member of boy band JYJ, comes out of the district court in Suwon, south of Seoul, on April 26, 2019, after attending a court hearing to review whether to issue an arrest warrant for him. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Park Yoo-chun #indictment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!