Massive oil mist leaks from chemical factory
SEOSAN, South Korea, May 17 (Yonhap) -- A massive oil mist leaked from a chemical factory tank in western South Korea on Friday, causing nearly 130 people to be treated for dizziness and vomiting.
The accident occurred at around 1:17 p.m. when the oil mist was discharged from a tank placed outside a factory by chemical company Hanwha Total Petrochemical in Seosan, 150 kilometers south of Seoul, for about 40 minutes, firefighters said.
Oil mist refers to oil droplets, 1-10 micrometers in size, in the air.
The oil mist leaked quickly from the tank, spreading to nearby neighborhoods and carrying an unpleasant odor, according to the fire service and police.
The company and the city government said at least 126 workers and residents received treatment or are being treated due to dizziness and vomiting.
The leak occurred because oil residue in the tank was gasified when the temperature within the tank rose for an unknown reason.
Hanwha Total said it could not verify how much oil had leaked.
Police and the fire service are investigating the accident to determine the exact cause.
