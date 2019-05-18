Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 May 18, 2019

SEOUL, May. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/19 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 22/18 Rain 70

Daejeon 20/17 Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/19 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/17 Rain 70

Gwangju 23/16 Rain 70

Jeju 24/18 Rain 60

Daegu 20/17 Rain 80

Busan 20/18 Rain 80

