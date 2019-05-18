Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 May 18, 2019
SEOUL, May. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/19 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 20
Suwon 25/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 22/18 Rain 70
Daejeon 20/17 Rain 60
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/19 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/17 Rain 70
Gwangju 23/16 Rain 70
Jeju 24/18 Rain 60
Daegu 20/17 Rain 80
Busan 20/18 Rain 80
(END)
