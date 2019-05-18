Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean man held in Libya released after 315 days of captivity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Emoticons go beyond limits of characters in mobile messaging (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't decides to donate US$8 mln in aid to N.K., open path to Kaesong complex (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korean man held in Libya released after 315 days of captivity (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae decides to push for aid package 8 days after N.K. provocations (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Huawei advancing as Trump launches attack (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't approves biz people's visit to Kaesong complex, 3 yrs after shutdown (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't pushes for $8 mln in humanitarian aid to N.K. through int'l agencies (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't decides to donate $8 mln in aid to N.K., approves visits to Kaesong complex (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unionists with 100 million-won salaries on strike while young jobseekers cry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South decides on $8M aid and Kaesong visits (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'N.K. food aid has nothing to do with security' (Korea Times)
(END)
