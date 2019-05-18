Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korean man held in Libya released after 315 days of captivity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Emoticons go beyond limits of characters in mobile messaging (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't decides to donate US$8 mln in aid to N.K., open path to Kaesong complex (Donga llbo)

-- Huawei advancing as Trump launches attack (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unionists with 100 million-won salaries on strike while young jobseekers cry (Korea Economic Daily)

