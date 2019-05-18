(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 18)

Despite the North's undesirable activities, the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. are still showing their determination to continue negotiations with the North Korean leader. Their responses to the provocations were rather restrained, with Trump saying that he did not consider them a "breach of trust." President Moon has also not given up hope on getting together with Kim again, although there has not been any response to his continued call for a summit. Now it seems almost impossible for Kim to honor the agreement last year to reciprocate Moon's visit to Pyongyang. During a TV interview to mark his second anniversary in office, Moon stressed that he will actively seek talks with the North and bring Kim forward for negotiations.