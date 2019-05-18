(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 18)

The rage is understandable as Hwang has not clarified his or the party's position on the May 18 Gwangju uprising and yet insists on attending the ceremony. He should have acted more firmly against the lawmakers who floated the idea of North Korean involvement and implied the victims were anti-government rioters. But despite the fact that his actions were not enough, it is immature to ban the main opposition party head from attending a national memorial event. No one has the authority to define who can or cannot attend a state-administered ceremony.