Today in Korean history
May 19
1970 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cambodia.
1980 -- Tens of thousands of students and other citizens stage demonstrations in the southwestern city of Gwangju calling for an end to martial law and the release of dissident leader Kim Dae-jung.
1983 -- Opposition leader Kim Young-sam starts a hunger strike, calling for democracy in South Korea.
1998 -- Golfer Pak Se-ri wins the U.S. LPGA championship in Delaware.
2001 -- Former South Korean soldiers admit killing and burying innocent civilians in Gwangju in 1980, when tens of thousands of citizens staged demonstrations for democratization. The admission came during an interview with the Presidential Truth Commission on Suspicious Deaths that was released on May 18.
2002 -- Kim Hong-gul, the youngest son of then President Kim Dae-jung, is arrested on bribery charges.
2007 -- North Korea names Pak Ui-chun, 75, a former ambassador to Russia, as its new foreign minister. The post had been vacant since his predecessor, Paek Nam-sun, died in January.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
3
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) GomiLabs creating AI devices to care for and entertain pets
-
4
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
5
(2nd LD) Kang Sung-hoon clinches first PGA victory
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
Pro-N.K. media presses U.S. to drop demand for Pyongyang to forgo nukes first
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. sends letter to U.N. chief, calls U.S. seizure of ship 'sovereignty-infringing' act
-
4
Seoul analyzing Washington's auto tariff delay decision: official
-
5
U.S. State Dep't approves possible sale of SM-2 missiles to S. Korea: DSCA