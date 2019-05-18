N.K. sends letter to U.N. chief, calls U.S. seizure of ship 'sovereignty-infringing' act
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top envoy to the United Nations has sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to criticize the United States' recent seizure of its cargo ship suspected of violating international sanctions, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday.
In the letter sent Friday, Kim Song called the seizure an "unlawful, outrageous and sovereignty-infringing" act, which he said indicated the U.S. is "indeed a gangster country," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
The U.S. Justice Department said on May 9 that it has seized the 17,061-ton Wise Honest suspected of transferring coal and machinery in violation of the sanctions regime, in the first such direct seizure by American authorities.
"Recently, the U.S. committed an unlawful and outrageous act of taking the DPRK's cargo ship to Samoa, linking the ship to the violation of the American domestic law, and this act of dispossession has clearly indicated that the United States is indeed a gangster country that does not care at all about international laws," the North's permanent representative at the U.N. wrote in the letter.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Moreover, the United States committed a sovereignty-infringing act of flagrantly violating the UN Charter by dispossessing the cargo ship where the DPRK's sovereignty is fully exercised," the envoy added.
The seizure added to uncertainties over the prospects for the resumption of stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Their negotiations have hit an impasse since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February due to a failure to bridge gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
3
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) GomiLabs creating AI devices to care for and entertain pets
-
4
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
5
(2nd LD) Kang Sung-hoon clinches first PGA victory
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
Pro-N.K. media presses U.S. to drop demand for Pyongyang to forgo nukes first
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. sends letter to U.N. chief, calls U.S. seizure of ship 'sovereignty-infringing' act
-
4
Seoul analyzing Washington's auto tariff delay decision: official
-
5
U.S. State Dep't approves possible sale of SM-2 missiles to S. Korea: DSCA