Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 May 19, 2019

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Rain 80

Incheon 24/18 Rain 80

Suwon 25/17 Rain 80

Cheongju 24/19 Rain 70

Daejeon 24/17 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/17 Rain 80

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 80

Jeonju 26/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/18 Sunny 70

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/17 Sunny 80

Busan 22/18 Sunny 70

(END)

#weather
