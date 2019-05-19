Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 May 19, 2019
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/18 Rain 80
Incheon 24/18 Rain 80
Suwon 25/17 Rain 80
Cheongju 24/19 Rain 70
Daejeon 24/17 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/17 Rain 80
Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 80
Jeonju 26/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 25/18 Sunny 70
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/17 Sunny 80
Busan 22/18 Sunny 70
