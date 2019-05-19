S. Korea's annual budget set to surpass 500 tln won in 2020
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual budget is set to exceed 500 trillion won (US$418 billion) in 2020, while the national debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio will reach the 40 percent level for the first time, government sources said Sunday.
According to sources from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the government plans to continue expanding expenditures next year to play a bigger role in revitalizing the economy.
This year's combined income, including the extra budget, came to 476.4 trillion won, only slightly above expenditures of 476.3 trillion won.
Starting in 2020, South Korea's income will be below the budget by around 500 billion won. The gap is expected to expand down the road to 10 trillion won in 2021 and 20 trillion won in 2022, the sources said.
Accordingly, the national debt-to-GDP ratio is set to reach 39.5 percent this year and 40.3 percent in 2020, exceeding 40 percent for the first time.
South Korea's debt, which is anticipated to reach 731.8 trillion won this year, will grow to 781.7 trillion won next year, eventually reaching 888.7 trillion won in 2022, the government sources said.
