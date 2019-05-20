(Yonhap Feature) Moonlit nocturnal stroll at UNESCO-recognized royal palace in Seoul

"During the nighttime (in the Joseon era), there were some 3,000 people inside the palace, 2,000 of them were soldiers. Of them all, only the king and his family members or those who were specially invited by the king could take a stroll around the palace like we do today," the guide said. "You, visitors on the Moonlight Tour, are like a king's guests from the point of view of that era."

