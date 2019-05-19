'Avengers: Endgame' becomes most-viewed foreign film in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- "Avengers: Endgame" became the most-watched foreign film in South Korean history, with over 13.33 million admissions Sunday, its distributor said.
The latest Marvel superhero flick set the record at around noon, Walt Disney Company Korea said based on a real-time box-office tally from the Korean Film Council.
The previous No. 1 was "Avatar" (2009), which sold 13.30 million tickets from 2009 to 2010.
"Endgame," the epic finale to the superhero studio's decadelong series, has been breaking South Korea's box-office records since its release on April 24.
It has since claimed the biggest single day and opening day record with 1.3 million admissions while selling the most tickets in the first week.
On the 11th day of its run, the movie passed the 10 million mark, becoming the 24th film and the third Marvel film ever to hit the milestone. The movie surpassed 13 million on the 22nd day.
A film seen by an audience of 10 million is considered a huge success in a country with a 51.7 million population.
In "Endgame," the Avengers' surviving superheroes, who became Earth's last hope after the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," battle the villain Thanos.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
(2nd LD) WFP head 'very concerned' about N. Korea's food shortages
-
3
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
4
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) GomiLabs creating AI devices to care for and entertain pets
-
4
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
5
(2nd LD) Kang Sung-hoon clinches first PGA victory
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
Pro-N.K. media presses U.S. to drop demand for Pyongyang to forgo nukes first
-
3
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
4
S. Korea's potential growth rate to drop to 2.5 pct through 2022: KERI
-
5
Seoul analyzing Washington's auto tariff delay decision: official