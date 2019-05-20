Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn faces 'real verification test' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties focus only on general elections, not National Assembly affairs (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea's 1st quarter growth ranks lowest among OECD countries (Donga llbo)
-- 'Kids in crisis' whose fate hinges on single stamp (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State affairs do not proceed with focus on short-term achievements (Segye Times)
-- Japan even buys island for U.S. fighter jets (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With won on downward trend, eyes are on whether the 1,200 mark will be breached (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court rules 'rubber-stamp' outside directors must pay 3 bln won in compensation (Hankyoreh)
-- North Korea highlights 'war against drought,' Seoul to continue food-aid drive this week (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong accelerates drive to expand 5G territory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Wealthy people leave for fear of 'inheritance tax bomb' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ceremony in Gwangju riles up divisions (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon faces daunting task to revive stalled nuke talks (Korea Herald)
-- Fact-finding committee on May 18 yet to be launched (Korea Times)
