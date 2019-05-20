Korean-language dailies

-- Hwang Kyo-ahn faces 'real verification test' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling, opposition parties focus only on general elections, not National Assembly affairs (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea's 1st quarter growth ranks lowest among OECD countries (Donga llbo)

-- 'Kids in crisis' whose fate hinges on single stamp (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State affairs do not proceed with focus on short-term achievements (Segye Times)

-- Japan even buys island for U.S. fighter jets (Chosun Ilbo)

-- With won on downward trend, eyes are on whether the 1,200 mark will be breached (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Court rules 'rubber-stamp' outside directors must pay 3 bln won in compensation (Hankyoreh)

-- North Korea highlights 'war against drought,' Seoul to continue food-aid drive this week (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong accelerates drive to expand 5G territory (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Wealthy people leave for fear of 'inheritance tax bomb' (Korea Economic Daily)

