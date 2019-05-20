(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 20)
Conciliatory gestures
: North should accept food aid, allow visit to Gaeseong complex
The government has decided to donate $8 million to international agencies to provide food aid to North Korea. It has also decided to allow a group of South Korean businesspeople to visit a closed inter-Korean industrial park in Gaeseong.
The decisions are aimed at breaking the deadlock in stalled dialogue for inter-Korean cooperation and reconciliation as well as for denuclearization of the North. They are conciliatory gestures by the Moon Jae-in government to encourage Pyongyang to return to negotiations.
The donation came after the South floated the idea of offering humanitarian aid to Pyongyang, as the North is expected to suffer a shortage of 1.36 million tons of grain. Such aid should not be affected by the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula; therefore, the Moon administration made the right decision.
However, it was, to a certain degree, a difficult one, given the North's repeated test-firing of short-range missiles. These military provocations over the past two months came after its leader Kim Jong-un's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump broke down in Hanoi in late February.
Amid growing skepticism over the true intention of Kim's commitment to denuclearization, providing food aid faces mounting challenges. This is feared to send the wrong signal to Pyongyang because Seoul could give the impression that it has caved in to the North's saber-rattling.
Thus, the government should be careful in making sure that the food aid is used purely for humanitarian purposes. It also needs to build a consensus in order to gain support from the people as well as the international community.
As for the approval of a visit by businesspeople to the joint industrial park in the North Korean border city, the government stressed the importance of the applicants' right to check their production facilities there. Seoul has also made a hard decision because it had to get support from the U.S.
The Moon administration should clarify that the visit is not a prelude to the reopening of the shuttered complex amid international sanctions.
Still the problem is whether the Kim regime will accept food aid and allow the businesspeople to visit the Gaeseong complex. If Pyongyang refuses both, it would prolong the impasse in the peace process on the peninsula. In this case, the North could opt out of dialogue not only with Seoul but also Washington. No one knows how to solve this dilemma.
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week