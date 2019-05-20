(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 20)

Our politicians seem to have crossed a point of no return in terms of maintaining their dignity. After LKP leader Hwang decided to go to Gwangju to pay tribute to the victims of the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in the city without dealing with the May 18 Special Act aimed at punishing people who denigrate the spirit of the movement, Justice Party leader Lee Jung-mee compared him to a "psychopath." Shortly after a ceremony to commemorate the Gwangju movement, Cho Kuk, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, posted a famous line from a local movie about gang battles, "We should not become monsters even though we can hardly become humans."