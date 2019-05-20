2 S. Korean clubs looking to seal knockout berths at AFC Champions League
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean football teams will be chasing their first knockout berths at the continent's top club competition this week.
Debutants Gyeongnam FC and Daegu FC will look to join Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan Hyundai FC as K League representatives in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
Jeonbuk and Ulsan have already secured their knockout spots as winners of Groups G and H, respectively, and there's nothing at stake for them in their final matches Tuesday.
It'll be a far different story on Wednesday for Gyeongnam, which must defeat Johor Darul Ta'zim and hope Kashima Antlers lose to Shandong Luneng in Group E. Gyeongnam's match will kick off at 7 p.m. at Changwon Football Center in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
With the top two clubs from each of the eight groups advancing to the knockouts, Gyeongnam are in third place with five points, two behind Kashima. And Kashima hold the tiebreak edge over Gyeongnam, thanks to a 3-1 advantage in away goals scored in their two head-to-head meetings.
Gyeongnam will face an equally desperate Johor Darul Ta'zim. The Malaysian club, currently in fourth place in the group with four points, will reach the round of 16 with a combination of their victory over Gyeongnam and Kashima's loss to Shandong. Johor Darul Ta'zim will win the tiebreaker over Kashima on away goals in head-to-head matches if they end up with the same points.
In Group F, Daegu have considerably more breathing room than Gyeongnam. Daegu only need a draw against Guangzhou Evergrande at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tianhe Stadium in Guangzhou.
Daegu will enter the game holding down the second spot with nine points, with Guangzhou trailing by two. Daegu won their previous meeting 3-1 on March 12.
Guangzhou, the 2013 and 2015 AFC champions, face a must-win situation to avoid only their second group stage elimination in their past eight appearances.
Daegu can't catch Sanfrecce Hiroshima for the top seed. They can end up tied at 12 points, but the Japanese side beat the K League club in both of their group meetings earlier for the tiebreak edge.
If Gyeongnam and Daegu both advance to the round of 16, it will be the first time since 2015 that the K League will have four clubs in the AFC Champions League knockouts.
The South Korean circuit has produced the most AFC champions with 11, dating back to the days of the Asian Club Championship.
