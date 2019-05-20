2 S. Korean clubs looking to seal knockout berths at AFC Champions League

Gyeongnam will face an equally desperate Johor Darul Ta'zim. The Malaysian club, currently in fourth place in the group with four points, will reach the round of 16 with a combination of their victory over Gyeongnam and Kashima's loss to Shandong. Johor Darul Ta'zim will win the tiebreaker over Kashima on away goals in head-to-head matches if they end up with the same points.