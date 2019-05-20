Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, May 20

All Headlines 08:54 May 20, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon to preside over meeting of top presidential aides

-- Follow-up on humanitarian aid plans to N. Korea

-- Interview with boy band GOT7

-- (Yonhap Feature) Moonlit nocturnal stroll at UNESCO-recognized royal palace in Seoul

Economy & Finance

-- Seoul's response to U.S. auto tariff delay

-- Financial market trend amid U.S.-China trade dispute
