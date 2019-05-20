Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:18 May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/16 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 19/16 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 21/18 Rain 0

Daejeon 20/18 Rain 0

Chuncheon 21/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 24/19 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 20/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 20/17 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/18 Cloudy 10

Daegu 23/18 Rain 10

Busan 23/18 Cloudy 10

