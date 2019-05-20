Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul to take steps to stabilize market over volatility

All Headlines 09:11 May 20, 2019

SEJONG, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility amid the escalating trade frictions between the United States and China, the country's chief economic policymaker said Monday.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting with officials, saying any fallout from the trade frictions between the world's two major economies could more seriously affect South Korea.

Hong did not elaborate on what he meant by steps to stabilize markets

It remains unclear whether South Korea would intervene in the foreign-exchange market.

South Korea's financial authorities sold US$187 million in the second half of 2018 to help stabilize the market, the Bank of Korea said in March.

The U.S. has raised its import tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products. In a tit-for-tat response, China has announced that it will levy higher tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

