Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains

All Headlines 09:20 May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday as robust gains in technology stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, supported the broader market.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.4 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,068.20 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.46 percent and SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, gained 1.12 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.8 percent, while No.1 telecom company SK Telecom fell 0.19 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,192.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.

