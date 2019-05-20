Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul's transport minister to attend OECD summit this week

All Headlines 11:00 May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport minister will attend the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) International Transport Forum (ITF) summit this week in Germany to discuss transport connectivity among regions, the transport ministry said Monday.

South Korea is the presidency country for the 22nd ITF Summit of transport ministers from 59 countries from May 22-24 in Leipzig, Germany, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

South Korean Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and other ministers will discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gases and develop autonomous driving technologies and transport connectivity for regional integration in the ITF meeting, the ministry said.

The ministry said participants will put transport connectivity before other agenda items this year, reflecting rapidly changing transport trends in markets.

The ITF is a think tank of the OECD, which has 36 member countries.

Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#transport minister-OECD forum
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!