Seoul's transport minister to attend OECD summit this week
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport minister will attend the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) International Transport Forum (ITF) summit this week in Germany to discuss transport connectivity among regions, the transport ministry said Monday.
South Korea is the presidency country for the 22nd ITF Summit of transport ministers from 59 countries from May 22-24 in Leipzig, Germany, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
South Korean Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee and other ministers will discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gases and develop autonomous driving technologies and transport connectivity for regional integration in the ITF meeting, the ministry said.
The ministry said participants will put transport connectivity before other agenda items this year, reflecting rapidly changing transport trends in markets.
The ITF is a think tank of the OECD, which has 36 member countries.
