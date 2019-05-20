Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to meet top military commanders of allies

All Headlines 10:35 May 20, 2019

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with a group of top South Korean and U.S. military generals at his office this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.

He plans to have a luncheon meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Gen. Robert Abrams, chief of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), on Tuesday, ahead of the June 6 Memorial Day.

The other participants include Gen. Park Han-ki, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding generals of the country's Army, Navy and Air Force.

Also to be present are USFK Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, USFK Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans and Policy Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, Special Operations Command Korea Commander Maj. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind and the Eighth Army's Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe.

Moon is expected to give a pep talk to the military leaders and stress the importance of the alliance.

Last November, Moon invited top USFK commanders to Cheong Wa Dae, but it's rare for a meeting to be held among the commanding generals of the allies together at the presidential compound.

