Moon to meet top military commanders of allies
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with a group of top South Korean and U.S. military generals at his office this week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
He plans to have a luncheon meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Gen. Robert Abrams, chief of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), on Tuesday, ahead of the June 6 Memorial Day.
The other participants include Gen. Park Han-ki, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding generals of the country's Army, Navy and Air Force.
Also to be present are USFK Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, USFK Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans and Policy Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, Special Operations Command Korea Commander Maj. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind and the Eighth Army's Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe.
Moon is expected to give a pep talk to the military leaders and stress the importance of the alliance.
Last November, Moon invited top USFK commanders to Cheong Wa Dae, but it's rare for a meeting to be held among the commanding generals of the allies together at the presidential compound.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
2
U.S. again deploys reconnaissance plane above Korean Peninsula
-
3
(LEAD) Court denies arrest warrant for Seungri on embezzlement, pimping charges
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea demands release of cargo ship seized by U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Bus drivers in Seoul, major cities cancel planned strike after reaching wage deal
-
1
(2nd LD) Moon urges end to ideological rift over 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea decides to donate $8 mln. for N.K. aid projects, allow biz people to visit Kaesong complex
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 39th anniversary of May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
5
(2nd LD) Bus drivers hold last-minute talks with management on eve of threatened strike
-
1
China provides food, fertilizer to N. Korea despite UNSC sanctions
-
2
Trump says Kim wanted to remove 1 or 2 of five nuke sites during Hanoi summit
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's reaction to Seoul's olive-branch offers litmus test for future inter-Korean ties
-
4
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae upbeat about job creation amid some positive data
-
5
(LEA) Moon to meet former U.S. President Bush this week