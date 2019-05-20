Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean crime thriller takes top spot at weekend box office

All Headlines 11:06 May 20, 2019

By Kim Boram

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Cannes-invited local action-adventure movie "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" outpaced "Avengers: Endgame" and rose to the top place at the South Korean box office in its first weekend, data showed Monday.

Released on Wednesday, "The Gangster" sold 1.11 million tickets from Friday to Sunday for a cumulative total of 1.48 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

The movie, starring Ma Dong-seok and Kim Mu-yeol, is about a gangster and a police officer who team up to catch a serial killer for their own reasons. It will be shown out of competition in the Midnight Screenings section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Marvel's latest blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" dropped to the second spot for the first time since it hit the local screens on April 24. It garnered 388,851 viewers over the three-day period to reach 13.45 million in total, the most tickets sold by a foreign movie in South Korea.

The Korean action-comedy film "Miss & Mrs. Cops" came to third with an additional 371,850 tickets to its total of 1.22 million.

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu," the first live-action Pokemon movie, placed fourth with 122,701 new weekend tickets, followed by courtroom drama "Juror 8" with 120,347.

This image, provided by Kiwi Media Group, shows a scene from "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil." (Yonhap)

